13 local football players will suit up in North-South Classic

Game takes place on June 10th
North-South Classic rosters announced
North-South Classic rosters announced
By Josh Widman
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The North-South Classic will feature plenty of talent from Southern West Virginia.

Jordan Harvey and Aaron Shiflett - Independence

Grant Cochran and Brodee Rice - Princeton

Tylai Kimble and Matthew Moore - Woodrow Wilson

Jerimiah Jackson and Ethan Vargo-Thomas - Oak Hill

Duke Dodson and Coen McClaugherty - Summers County

Jacob Proffitt - James Monroe

Cody Harrell - Midland Trail

Lucas McAllister - Greenbrier East

