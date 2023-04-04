13 local football players will suit up in North-South Classic
Game takes place on June 10th
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The North-South Classic will feature plenty of talent from Southern West Virginia.
Jordan Harvey and Aaron Shiflett - Independence
Grant Cochran and Brodee Rice - Princeton
Tylai Kimble and Matthew Moore - Woodrow Wilson
Jerimiah Jackson and Ethan Vargo-Thomas - Oak Hill
Duke Dodson and Coen McClaugherty - Summers County
Jacob Proffitt - James Monroe
Cody Harrell - Midland Trail
Lucas McAllister - Greenbrier East
