WVVA collects multiple VAPB awards during annual ceremony

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The 2023 Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters Awards took place over the weekend.

And on Saturday, April 1st several members of the WVVA’s news, weather and promotions department took home awards.

Congratulations are in order for the following:

Annie Moore, Martin Staunton & Taylor Hankins -- 1st Place for Investigative Reporting on the ongoing issues at Southern Regional Jail

Melinda Zosh -- 2nd Place for Best Anchor in a Small TV Market

Katherine Thompson & Collin Rogers -- 2nd Place for their weather forecasting during the severe July storms

Jared Morrison for 1st Place for Best Station Promo & 2nd Place Best News Promo

Congratulations to all those who took home awards over the weekend!

To our award-winning team at WVVA--congrats and thank you for all your hard work and dedication. Our viewers and colleagues are beyond blessed to have you here for us serving our communities!

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.