Warmer weather is on the way

High temperatures will rise into the 70s and low 80s midweek
Temperatures will soar into the 70s and even the low 80s midweek.
Temperatures will soar into the 70s and even the low 80s midweek.
By Collin Rogers
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Temperatures will be on the rise today as we climb into the mid/upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. A stray shower cannot be ruled out this afternoon, but most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected tonight, and we could see a stray shower. Temperatures will remain unseasonably mild throughout the overnight hours in the upper 40s and low 50s.

A few pop-up showers are possible tomorrow, but once again, most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll grow even warmer as temperatures soar into the mid/upper 70s and possibly the low 80s Tuesday afternoon.

Warm temperatures will last through Wednesday which will give us just enough instability for some thunderstorms to develop. We could see a few storms on the stronger side with damaging winds and heavy rain, but the threat for severe weather remains very low as of now.

Rain chances will linger throughout the rest of the workweek and temperatures will slowly decline as well. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

