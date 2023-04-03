Tractor trailer rolled off I-77 spilling potatoes onto roadway

Tractor trailer on I-77 rolls over spilling potatoes onto roadway.
Tractor trailer on I-77 rolls over spilling potatoes onto roadway.(East River Volunteer Fire Department Facebook)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A tractor trailer rolled over off Interstate 77 southbound near mile marker six spilling thousands of potatoes onto the roadway.

The East River Volunteer Fire Department Squad 51 responded to the accident along with Rescue 5.

They report that the roadway is open, but cleanup will take a while. They ask that motorists use caution when driving in the area.

ERVFD did not give an estimated time of completing the cleanup.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sweet Springs Resort Park is open for tours
Sweet Springs Resort Park is open for tours
Appalachian Power reported more than 83,000 power outages Saturday evening.
Appalachian Power: 80,000+ without service due to wind
Three involved in beating of an elderly woman sentenced in Greenbrier County
Three involved in beating of an elderly woman sentenced in Greenbrier County
Babydog gets a waterfall in Babcock State Park
Babydog gets a waterfall in Babcock State Park
Westminster Presbyterian Church celebrates 100 years
Westminster Presbyterian Church celebrates 100 years

Latest News

The inaugural Stevie's St. Paddy's Day Soup Off featured an overall winner and winners from...
In Focus: Amateur Chefs Talk About Award Winning Soups
Richlands marching band performs in Walt Disney World
Richlands marching band performs in Walt Disney World
WSAZ Investigates | New WVSP Chief of Staff Talks Allegations, Leading Agency Forward
WSAZ Investigates | New WVSP Chief of Staff Talks Allegations, Leading Agency Forward
Cleanup volunteers help “Keep Mercer Clean”
Cleanup volunteers help “Keep Mercer Clean”
Cleanup volunteers help “Keep Mercer Clean”
Cleanup volunteers help “Keep Mercer Clean”