Temps to spike on Tuesday

A weak upper-level disturbance moving in overnight-Tuesday will bring increasing clouds into tonight, but the chance of rain should stay low. Nevertheless, a stray shower/sprinkle can’t be ruled out. Temps will be above freezing overnight, dropping into the mid 40s-low 50s.

Tuesday will bring partly sunny skies, and the slim chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm, mainly during the afternoon. Still, not everyone will see rain. Most will just see passing clouds and get warm! Highs Tuesday afternoon will hit the upper 70s and low 80s! Tuesday night will be partly cloudy and mild with lows in the 50s and 60s.

We’ll still feel more like Summer into Wednesday. We should see sun and clouds into midweek, and highs should again top off in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A stronger low-pressure system will then bring a cool-down and some rain into our area by Thursday...

