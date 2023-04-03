Temps to spike on Tuesday

Above-average highs are on the way
Temperature Forecast
Temperature Forecast(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Tonight
Tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

A weak upper-level disturbance moving in overnight-Tuesday will bring increasing clouds into tonight, but the chance of rain should stay low. Nevertheless, a stray shower/sprinkle can’t be ruled out. Temps will be above freezing overnight, dropping into the mid 40s-low 50s.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW(WVVA WEATHER)

Tuesday will bring partly sunny skies, and the slim chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm, mainly during the afternoon. Still, not everyone will see rain. Most will just see passing clouds and get warm! Highs Tuesday afternoon will hit the upper 70s and low 80s! Tuesday night will be partly cloudy and mild with lows in the 50s and 60s.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll still feel more like Summer into Wednesday. We should see sun and clouds into midweek, and highs should again top off in the upper 70s and low 80s.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK
SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK(WVVA WEATHER)

A stronger low-pressure system will then bring a cool-down and some rain into our area by Thursday...

GET THE LATEST!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sweet Springs Resort Park is open for tours
Sweet Springs Resort Park is open for tours
Appalachian Power reported more than 83,000 power outages Saturday evening.
Appalachian Power: 80,000+ without service due to wind
Three involved in beating of an elderly woman sentenced in Greenbrier County
Three involved in beating of an elderly woman sentenced in Greenbrier County
Babydog gets a waterfall in Babcock State Park
Babydog gets a waterfall in Babcock State Park
Westminster Presbyterian Church celebrates 100 years
Westminster Presbyterian Church celebrates 100 years

Latest News

Full Forecast (4/3)
Full Forecast (4/3)
Temperatures will soar into the 70s and even the low 80s midweek.
Warmer weather is on the way
WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
High temperatures this week will be well above average.
Warm temperatures are on the way this week