Richlands marching band performs in Walt Disney World

By Clayton McChesney
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) -A local school band had the chance to play their music world-wide – Disney World-wide that is. The Richlands “Blue Tornado” Band performed on the final day of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration. The 69-member marching band spent three days visiting the Disney parks and one day at Universal Studios as well. Bruce Miller, the school’s band director, says they consider it a privilege to be able to represent the area in front of so many people. They had a lot of fun, too!

“I think they really enjoyed the warm weather, the great rides, and also the experience to have a performance in front of a world-wide stage from people from around the world to see them,” says Miller.

This was not the first time Richlands has sent its students to Walt Disney World. The marching band goes to the theme park every four years.

