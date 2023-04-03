New Wytheville museum open to public

By Andrew Webb
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Work on the 1848 House on the Homestead Site in Wytheville is complete.

Visitors can now stop and see the Willowbrook Jackson/Umberger House on the 9 acre property.

Inside the house, exhibits feature decorative arts made in Wythe County.

The museum is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“I’m not sure of another museums site that focuses on a singular County’s history in decorative arts and material culture like this one does,” Manager of Historic Sites and Homestead Museum Operator Michael Gillman said.

Gillman says the site plans to host many community events on the property this summer.

Admission to the entire property costs $10.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sweet Springs Resort Park is open for tours
Sweet Springs Resort Park is open for tours
Appalachian Power reported more than 83,000 power outages Saturday evening.
Appalachian Power: 80,000+ without service due to wind
Three involved in beating of an elderly woman sentenced in Greenbrier County
Three involved in beating of an elderly woman sentenced in Greenbrier County
Babydog gets a waterfall in Babcock State Park
Babydog gets a waterfall in Babcock State Park
Westminster Presbyterian Church celebrates 100 years
Westminster Presbyterian Church celebrates 100 years

Latest News

The inaugural Stevie's St. Paddy's Day Soup Off featured an overall winner and winners from...
In Focus: Amateur Chefs Talk About Award Winning Soups
Richlands marching band performs in Walt Disney World
Richlands marching band performs in Walt Disney World
WSAZ Investigates | New WVSP Chief of Staff Talks Allegations, Leading Agency Forward
WSAZ Investigates | New WVSP Chief of Staff Talks Allegations, Leading Agency Forward
Cleanup volunteers help “Keep Mercer Clean”
Cleanup volunteers help “Keep Mercer Clean”
Cleanup volunteers help “Keep Mercer Clean”
Cleanup volunteers help “Keep Mercer Clean”