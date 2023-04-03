New River Gorge adds 960 acres of land to preserve area

SANDSTONE, W.Va. (WVVA) - An area known as Irish Mountain was added to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve on Monday. It will add another 960 acres of land. The addition will grow the preserve section of the national park.

The land acquisition is the reason leaders are celebrating now that the deal is done.

“The conservation fund played a role working with a willing seller. Two family trusts and we acted as the intermediary to do the acquisition. Then we’re able to convey this property to the National Park Service,” said Joe Hankins with The Conservation Fund.

The land acquisition has been in the works since 2021. It will contribute to recreational activities like hiking trails and land that’s open to hunting. Money used for the purchase came from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

“You have the conservation fund and you have that money coming into it. You can put these properties together that really accesses more of your public lands. It’s exactly what it’s for. Recreation is what’s the fastest growing in the country today,” said Senator Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

“When we went this direction to try and create the national park and preserve we lost some hunting areas up in the park area. So this fulfills a promise that we made to say that we will make it up to you in terms of the hunting spaces that are so cherished by the traditions here,” said Senator Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

The National Director of the U.S. Park Service made a special trip from Washington, D.C. for the addition to the newest national park in the country. He says the New River Gorge is one of a kind.

“You know there’s only 63 national parks in the united states and this one being one of the newest. It has a very unique system in which it is the traditional national park but with the preserve also incorporated in it. So it has a lot more mixed use and availability than other national parks.,” said National Park Service Director, Charles Sam.

As it sits the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve encompasses over 70,000 acres of land along the New River. Those with the park and preserve says there is a variety of animals on the land to be hunted and that includes turkey’s and bears.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.