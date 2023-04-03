GOP advisor running for Kaine’s Senate seat

(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former congressional staffer and advisor to Ron DeSantis and other Republican officials is set to announce plans Monday to seek the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia next year.

Scott Parkinson works for the conservative economic policy group Club for Growth. He has told The Associated Press ahead of a formal announcement that frustration over pandemic-related school and business closures pushed him to seek public office for the first time.

Kaine is a well-known former governor who will be seen as having an edge in the must-win race for Democrats. But Parkinson says Kaine will be vulnerable because of his support for President Joe Biden’s agenda.

