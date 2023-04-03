The Historic Crab Orchard Museum to unveil new exhibit

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Historic Crab Orchard Museum is hosting reception to unveil its new exhibit “Hang On To Your Hat” today from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This exhibit will feature historic headwear from the early 20th century, and some surprise from the millinery shop of Miss Emma Yates in Pocahontas, Virginia.

The exhibition will explore the history of hats, hat makers, fashion, community, and more.

