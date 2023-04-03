Cleanup volunteers help “Keep Mercer Clean”

The cleanup on Courthouse Road was part of the “Love Where You Live: Keep Mercer Clean” campaign
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Monday in Mercer County, volunteers participated in a cleanup on Courthouse Road in Princeton that organizers plan to continue county-wide. This cleanup was sponsored by the Mercer County Commission and is part of the “Love Where You Live: Keep Mercer Clean” campaign. This campaign wants to encourage people to host other cleanups in places that need it and to volunteer their time. Greg Puckett, Mercer’s County Commissioner, says volunteering at these cleanups is a great way to get outside, get exercise, and help the community.

“...If they come to a place and they see it, that’s the first impression they get and it’s also the last impression they take with them. Each and every time that they have something on the side of the road... I know that when I go by at any given place and I see it, it lets me know a lot about the area. And so, if we have a better look, we feel better. If we feel better, we act better. If we act better, then, all of a sudden, everything’s going to tend to be better,” says Puckett.

If you are interested in volunteering or hosting a cleanup, Puckett says to go the Keep Mercer Clean Facebook page for more information.

Or you can call Mercer County Litter Control at 304-320-0036

