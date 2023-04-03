Body found in Beartown area of McDowell County

By Robert Castillo
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - McDowell County Sheriff James Muncy says his department found the body of a dead woman in the Beartown area of McDowell County over the weekend. Details are limited but Muncy says they found the woman’s body on Saturday at 9 am.

He says the body was discovered on Beartown Branch Road. His office is the lead investigating agency in the case and they are being assisted by the West Virginia State Police.

Muncy says it is not being primarily investigated as a homicide, adding that it is simply under investigation.

Anyone with information about the death is being asked to contact McDowell County 911: 304-436-4106.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sweet Springs Resort Park is open for tours
Sweet Springs Resort Park is open for tours
Appalachian Power reported more than 83,000 power outages Saturday evening.
Appalachian Power: 80,000+ without service due to wind
Three involved in beating of an elderly woman sentenced in Greenbrier County
Three involved in beating of an elderly woman sentenced in Greenbrier County
Babydog gets a waterfall in Babcock State Park
Babydog gets a waterfall in Babcock State Park
Westminster Presbyterian Church celebrates 100 years
Westminster Presbyterian Church celebrates 100 years

Latest News

Attorneys appeared in court for the first time on Monday on a federal civil rights lawsuit at...
Attorneys appear in court for first time on federal civil rights lawsuit involving Southern Regional Jail
Photo of Mike Kellogg from his time as head coach at Stephen F. Austin.
WVU names new women’s basketball head coach
Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Medical examiner releases cause of Otieno’s death
WVDNR stocks 90 waters, many stocked with ‘Gold Rush’ trout