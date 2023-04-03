Body found in Beartown area of McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - McDowell County Sheriff James Muncy says his department found the body of a dead woman in the Beartown area of McDowell County over the weekend. Details are limited but Muncy says they found the woman’s body on Saturday at 9 am.

He says the body was discovered on Beartown Branch Road. His office is the lead investigating agency in the case and they are being assisted by the West Virginia State Police.

Muncy says it is not being primarily investigated as a homicide, adding that it is simply under investigation.

Anyone with information about the death is being asked to contact McDowell County 911: 304-436-4106.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.