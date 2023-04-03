Bluefield dominated by Tennessee Wesleyan in baseball home doubleheader
Rams shutout in game one 12-0 and blown out in game two 17-4
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Rams baseball team hosted the Tennessee Wesleyan Bulldogs in a Sunday baseball doubleheader.
In game one, the Rams could not muster a run and gave up seven in the sixth to lose 12-0.
In game two, after trailing 4-0 the Rams were able to tie it behind home runs by Aidan Brown and Johnny Medina but allow 13 runs after to lose 17-4.
