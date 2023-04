BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Lady Rams hosted the Brenau Lady Tigers in a softball doubleheader Sunday.

In game one, the Lady Tigers got out to a 4-0 lead. Lady Rams would try to fight back late but fall 4-2.

In game two the Lady Tigers would win 11-7.

