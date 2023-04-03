Attorneys appear in court for first time on federal civil rights lawsuit involving SRJ

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Attorneys appeared in court for the first time Monday regarding a federal civil rights lawsuit involving Southern Regional Jail (SRJ).

In the suit, attorneys on behalf of hundreds of inmates claim the incarcerated are being subjected to unsafe living conditions, attempts to coverup those conditions by jail staff, and fights that are allowed to go on to the point of injury or death.

At the center of Monday’s hearing was a motion filed by the inmates’ attorneys for an injunction against the destruction of evidence. In a filing made last week, the inmates’ attorneys claimed documents pertaining to their case were being shredded and that attorney-client privileges are being compromised by intercepted mail.

Judge Omar Aboulhosn granted the motion without objection from the state leaders’ attorneys named in the suit. Sec. of Homeland Security Jeff Sandy, former Commissioner Betsy Jividen, and Chief of Staff Brad Douglas are all named in the suit. Their attorney, Bill Murray, claimed their staff is not destroying evidence; therefore, they have no objection to the order.

With respect to possible destruction of past evidence, the inmates’ attorney Steve New called a number of witnesses, including Interim Superintendent John Frame who assumed the post on March 1, 2023.

Frame testified that video surveillance at the jail is taped over every 14 days, with the exception of Use of Force incidents, (which he said are kept indefinitely). With the surveillance pertaining to the last two weeks turned over to the plaintiffs during Monday’s hearing, New directed his questions close to that time period, asking about shredding activity reported by inmates over the last month.

Frame testified that five shredders were moved into his office in early March, days before New brought the potential of evidence destruction and shredding to the court’s attention. While past and current employees at the jail testified that documents are not and were not being destroyed or shredded in the gym, a number of trustee inmates called as witnesses on Monday attempted to refute those claims. They said they were tasked with moving documents in trash bags from the gym and witnessed the shredding of a document related to an inmate death and other attorney-client mail found in the trash.

Current and former staff members at the jail, including Frame, testified that no inmates had access to shredders or inmate documents and that none of that activity occurred in the gym. In fact, Frame testified that the National Guard was responsible for copying inmate correspondence and keeping it on file for 14 days. They said the inmates would only be given the copies of the mail to prevent the distribution of documents laced with substances such as Fentanyl from getting into the jail.

New and other attorneys on the case will have an opportunity to review the surveillance provided in court Monday before both sides submit their closing arguments to the Judge by Friday.

