2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say

The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a power substation around 3 a.m. Monday.(Gainesville Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Gray News) – Two men were electrocuted when they attempted to steal from a power substation in Georgia, according to police.

The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a power substation around 3 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived, first responders found two men dead from an apparent electrocution.

Investigators determined that the two men trespassed, broke into a fenced area, and tried to steal from the power substation when they were electrocuted and died.

The Gainesville Fire Department and Georgia Power worked to ensure the area was safe for first responders to recover the bodies.

Investigators are still working to identify the men.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Gainesville Police Department at 770-534-5251.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sweet Springs Resort Park is open for tours
Sweet Springs Resort Park is open for tours
Appalachian Power reported more than 83,000 power outages Saturday evening.
Appalachian Power: 80,000+ without service due to wind
Three involved in beating of an elderly woman sentenced in Greenbrier County
Three involved in beating of an elderly woman sentenced in Greenbrier County
Babydog gets a waterfall in Babcock State Park
Babydog gets a waterfall in Babcock State Park
Westminster Presbyterian Church celebrates 100 years
Westminster Presbyterian Church celebrates 100 years

Latest News

In a January memo to employees, McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski said the company...
McDonald’s temporarily closes US offices ahead of layoffs
FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Teacher shot by 6-year-old student files $40 million lawsuit
Survey finds nearly a third of Gen Z workers are not saving for retirement
Survey finds nearly a third of Gen Z workers are not saving for retirement
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Trump arrives in New York to face charges in criminal probe
Hale fired a total of 152 rounds during the attack before being killed by police.
Nashville police: School shooter planned attack for months