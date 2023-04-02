Westminster Presbyterian Church celebrates 100 years

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Westminster Presbyterian Church is celebrating 100 years. The Centennial Celebration saw former members of the church return to celebrate this milestone. The congregation was able to say hello to old friends and reminisce about their shared history.

“God calls us to remember. Not that we worship the past, but if we don’t remember the good things that He has done, we are missing out on the joy of the present,” says Wayne Pelts, Chairman of the Centennial Committee which helped plan the event.

The Centennial Celebration lasted all weekend long. They started on Friday with a dinner and worship service and continued Saturday with another dinner and worship service with an organ concert as well. The celebration culminated with a Sunday service with a handbell choir, brass band, the return of Heaven Song, a former youth choir. The final thing planned was the burying of two time capsules assembled by Westminster’s children and youth group, who the church consider to be their future.

“Reflecting on the past I think is fuel for us for our faith for the future, that God has taken us through so much and He will be faithful to continue to do that, and so, it’s forward looking too for me,” says Pastor Jonathan Rockness.

The church hopes the kids who put the time capsules together will one day be the ones to take it out of the ground 25 years later for Westminster’s 125th anniversary. Although Westminster Presbyterian Church considers this an important milestone, they say their 100 years is only the beginning of what’s to come.

