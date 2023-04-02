Warm temperatures are on the way this week

Tonight, we will see temperatures reaching into the upper 30s, so we’ll be cold for one more night. This is due to the mostly clear skies we’ll be seeing tonight. We aren’t going to be seeing a lot of wind, now that the cold front has fully passed.

Tonight we will see cold temperatures once again. (wvva weather)

As we head into the start of the work week, we’ll see temps on the rise. Monday we sit in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll see variable clouds through the day, starting off with highs in the 40s Monday morning. As we progress through the morning, we’ll see a jump of about ten degrees in about two hours. By 11 AM we will be sitting in the 50s with increasing cloud cover. As we head into the late afternoon, we’ll see a chance for a pop-up rain shower around 5 PM.

High temperatures this week will be well above average. (wvva weather)

High temperatures will soar after Monday, reaching into the upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll stay dry again on Tuesday, but on Wednesday we’ll see a frontal system that could bring the potential for some thunderstorms. After that we’ll see the potential for rain through the rest of the week.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.