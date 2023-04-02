Sweet Springs Resort Park is open for tours

The park has many historical buildings to visit including a former hotel
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SWEET SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) -Sweet Springs, West Virginia’s “Sweet Springs Resort Park” is now open for tours. The resort has an extensive history. Including a historical hot spring that gave the resort and town their name. It also boasts a hotel that the resort says was designed by Founding Father Thomas Jefferson himself. It has been the subject of many paranormal tours and is considered one of the most haunted places in the world. There are other historical buildings on the property as well for visitors to check out.

“The history list goes on and on and on and... people can hike, they can see these places, they will be able... we have a six bedroom bed and breakfast, as I said before, so there’s a place here they can stay, they can camp here...” says Ashby Berkley, Project Manager for the resort and the one who donated the property.

The resort has many events and tours planned throughout the year, with the next tour of the hotel planned for April 15th. More information on these events and the resort itself can be found on their website and Facebook page.

