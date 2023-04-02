Concord and West Virginia State split Saturday

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Concord lady mountain lions softball team hosted the West Virginia State yellow jackets in a softball double header.

In the first game, Concord trailed 3-1 until Rachel Koller hit a two-run homerun to tie it up, but the team still fell 8-5.

However, in game two Concord scored four runs in the first inning and shutout West Virginia State 5-0 behind Nancy-Jo Roberts complete game one-hit shutout.

