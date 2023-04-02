Concord and West Virginia State split Saturday
Lady Mountain lions lose game one 8-5 but shutout Yellow Jackets 5-0 in game two
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Concord lady mountain lions softball team hosted the West Virginia State yellow jackets in a softball double header.
In the first game, Concord trailed 3-1 until Rachel Koller hit a two-run homerun to tie it up, but the team still fell 8-5.
However, in game two Concord scored four runs in the first inning and shutout West Virginia State 5-0 behind Nancy-Jo Roberts complete game one-hit shutout.
Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.