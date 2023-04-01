Tazewell Horse Show “Fun Day” kicks off interest for area equestrians

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Horsing around on April Fools Day, Tazewell County equestrians gathered at the county fairgrounds for “Fun Day”.

The event allows horse owners to try out the fairgrounds; newly renovated ring and meet with other people interested in showing horses in the area.

The event coordinator says she feels like this is the first step toward fostering the equestrian community in the area and she was thrilled with today’s turn-out.

“This is so exciting. To have all of these people here, the horses, the vendors. This is nice for Tazewell County. I am so enjoying seeing all these people come out and laugh and talk with each other,” said Libby Jeffers.

The event featured vendors with merchandise and tack.

The first official horseshow at the Tazewell County Fairgrounds in 2023 will take place on April 29th at 5pm. It is called “Ride for a Cure” and proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.

