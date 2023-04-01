Pets pose with the Easter Bunny for a non-profit fundraiser

Pets pose with the Easter Bunny
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Pets got their portraits taken with the Easter Bunny today for a good cause.

Profits from the photoshoot went to the Hearts and Horizons sober club house in Tazewell.

If you missed out on today’s event but still want to contribute to the non-profit, Hearts and Horizons has a permanent booth at the M&E Antique Mall in Tazewell, Virginia at the Old Magic Mart building.

