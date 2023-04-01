Concord takes both games over Wheeling on a windy Saturday

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Concord Mountain lions hosted the Wheeling Cardinals in a windy Saturday doubleheader.

In the first game, Concord got out to a 3-1 lead but the Cardinals would comeback to take the lead 4-3 in the third. However, Chris Satcher in the fifth would hit a go-ahead two-run home run to take the lead and win game one over Wheeling 5-4.

In the second game, Concord trailed 1-0 after one inning to start but the team would bounce back afterwards to win 6-2 behind Josh Adkins two homeruns.

