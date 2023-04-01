Community gathers at America’s Resort for annual Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce Dinner

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Community members gathered at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Friday, March 31, for the annual Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce Dinner.

The night was a celebration of community and commerce as guests reflected on the successes of the past year. Colonial Hall was packed with those ready to join in on the festivities. This included Sarah Driggers, Executive Director of the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce. She says it is insprising to see Greenbrier County flourish.

“Lewisburg gas been goin’ hard, and they’ve been adding business after business. White Sulphur and Ronceverte is just doing incredible things, and I’m excited to see what everybody is bringing to the table.”

Familiar faces to Greenbrier County were awarded during Friday’s Dinner. This included Dr. Bonny Copenhaver, Presdient of New River Community and Technical College, who was named Business Person of the Year. Communtiies in Healing was named Non-Profit of the Year, Lewisburg’s Briergarten was named Small Business of the Year and White Sulphur’s Mountain Steer Meet Company was named New Business of the Year.

Steve Roberts, President of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, served as the evening’s speaker.

