Chilly and breezy tonight, but a warmup is on the way

A High Wind Warning remains in effect for the entire area until Sunday morning. We will continue to see strong winds heading into the overnight hours. We could see winds gusts of up to 65 miles per hour possible. The wind will begin to die down throughout the day on Sunday.

Tonight, we’ll see temperatures below average in addition to the wind. Lows will get down into the low 30s, and some of us might even dip below freezing. There is also a slight chance of precipitation as we head into the morning hours of Sunday. After tonight though, overnight temps won’t drop near freezing for a while. The wind chill will be down in the 20s due to the cold and wind.

Sunday will start off a little gusty at times, with heavier cloud cover in the morning. After lunchtime though, the clouds will quickly dissipate, leaving us with sunny skies though the afternoon. Highs will be topping off in the mid 50s as we cool off.

Looking into next week, we’ll see a drastic warmup. Monday we’re looking at temps in the mid to upper 60s, and then on Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll feel like summer, with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Rain moves in on Wednesday, and stays with us through the week.

