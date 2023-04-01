10 local girls basketball players will compete in Scott Brown-Little General Classic

7 local schools are represented on the rosters
By Josh Widman
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Scott Brown-Little General Classic will feature 10 local girls basketball players.

The event takes place on April 15th at Shady Spring High School. There will be an all-star game and a thee-point contest for the girls involved.

Here are the rosters:

Chick Fil A All Stars (A/AA/AAA):

Chad Meador, Rick Blevins and Jason Stover will coach

Kayley Bane, Colleen Lookabill (Wyoming East)

Liv Meador (Summers County)

Adyson Hines (James Monroe)

Trista Lester (River View)

Jan Care All Stars (AAAA)

Lataja Creasy, Keanti Thompson (Woodrow Wilson)

Autumn Bane, Kylie Conner (Princeton)

Cadence Stewart (Greenbrier East)

