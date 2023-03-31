W.Va. non-profit holds Community Forum in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield, W.Va. residents came together Thursday in an effort to address a range of concerns, ranging from environmental issues to health disparity and more.

Led by non-profit organization Race Matters Inc. at Bluefield’s Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church, leaders said their goal was to strengthen communities throughout Southern W.Va.. Attendees were also joined by Bluefield Board of Directors member Treyvon Simmons of District 1.

“That’s what has to happen,” said Mildred Hoskey, Vice President of Race Matters Inc. “It hasn’t in the past, when leaders have not really listened, and this is a forum by which people are comfortable to be able to speak because they’re in their own communities.”

“Representation matters,” said Simmons. “We all have a voice no matter if you’re in a position or not, it takes everybody to make a community stronger. So, that definitely is the important factor that we gather here for today.”

Simmons spoke on a long road ahead Thursday as well, and noted that he and non-profit leaders hoped to continue progressing with similar meetings moving forward.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.