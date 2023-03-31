Voice of VT Women’s Basketball ready for historic call

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - When the Hokies tip off in the Women’s Final Four, Evan Hughes will make history right alongside the team.

“I don’t have to drop any out of bounds plays, I don’t have to make any shots,” he said. “I feel really fortunate and lucky to be in the position I am.”

Evan Hughes has been along for the ride the entire season with the Hokies.

He called the ACC Championship, the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 games in Seattle and now is in Dallas for the Final Four.

“The NCAA really rolled out the red carpet,” he said. “The team room right now is all decked out with table tennis and video games and cornhole so first class event and while the game is important, they’re definitely making the experience memorable for all four teams here.”

Even with all the added perks of making the Final 4, there’s still a game to be played, and it’s a pretty important one.

“I really think the stage that Virginia Tech is playing on will go down as one of the biggest and most important games in the history of Virginia Tech Athletics,” Hughes said.

He says even though the stage is bigger for this game, how he goes about his craft on the radio should remain the same.

“I want it to feel super authentic, right? and I don’t want to really change anything just because it’s the Final Four,” Hughes said. “I hope to bring that energy, that warmth and enthusiasm to Hokie Nation in one of the biggest games in Virginia Tech Athletics history.”

He says the magnitude of this game hasn’t sunk in yet, but it will one day.

“I’m going to look back on it and realize it’s one of the greatest moments I’ve had in my professional career and I am so honored as an alum of Virginia Tech, somebody who cares deeply about the university, I am privileged and honored to be the one who gets to call the first Final Four for Virginia Tech,” Hughes said.

