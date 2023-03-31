Update on Bald Eagle recovery

SUMMERS COUNTY (WVVA) - An update on the bald eagle rescued near Summers County High School at the end of February.

Now named Brooks, he was hit by a construction truck while feasting on a deer carcass on the side of the road.

His wrist was shattered into four pieces making it difficult for him to fly.

So far, he is healing nicely, and is due in for more x-rays this weekend.

Wendy Perrone the Executive Director of Three Rivers Avian Center says “He is healing up pretty well. He is quite strong, we’re hopeful, keeping our fingers crossed.”

While Brooks’ recovery is going good, his mate that was watching over their eggs did end up abandoning the nest.

This is due to the eggs no longer being considered viable.

This is unfortunately not an unusual occurrence, due to the eggs being so young when brooks was rescued.

