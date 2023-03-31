Town of Tazewell Library Branch closes today for renovation

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Today was the last day for several months that patrons could visit the Tazewell branch of Tazewell County Libraries.

Last fall, when the carpet was being replaced, cracks and irregularities in the foundation were discovered. Now, the county and the board of supervisors have hired workers for renovation.

But library lovers in the town of Tazewell will still have a way to get their books while construction is underway.

“We recognize that this is going to be an inconvenience to our patrons. But at the same time we see it as an opportunity to visit our other locations. And at the same time, Tazewell main Library will have a pop-up,” said Youth Services Librarian, Lisa Tyson.

Starting on April 12th, that pop-up will be located at 197 Main Street.

The hours will be Wednesday though Friday from 11 am to 1 pm.

At this location, there will be a limited selection of books as well as free wifi.

There is no set completion date, but the Tazewell library is not expected to re-open until fall at the earliest.

All other branches of Tazewell County Libraries will be open as usual.

