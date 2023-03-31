Tamarack Marketplace to host Easter Brunch

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tamarack Marketplace will be celebrating Easter with a brunch on Sunday, April 9.

The event will include a buffest full of Easter inspired foods and sweets along with a variety of activaties for kids including an Easter egg hunt with the Easter Bunny for those 12 and under.

Tamarack will also close early at 4 p.m. April 9 in observance of Easter with normal hours being 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. resuming the next day.

In addition, from April 1st to the 9th visitors to Tamarack Marketplace will be able to enjoy 15% off all West Virginia made artisan baskets. A great way to add just that perfect touch for the spring holiday.

Easter brunch is a ticketed event. To purchase tickets or to find out more information on all things Tamarack Marketplace please visit  www.tamarackwv.com

