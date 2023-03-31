Several restaurants hosting watch parties for Va. Tech Final Four matchup

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several restaurants in Roanoke and Salem are hosting watch parties for the Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball game Friday..

It’s a historic game because this the first time in program history they will play in the final four.

Virginia Tech plays LSU at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

The restaurants hosting watch parties can be found below:

Olde Salem Brewing Company

21 E Main St. Salem, VA

Buffalo Wild Wings

4335 Starkey Rd, Roanoke VA

Solstice Farm Brewery

6565 Blacksburg Rd, Catawba VA

202 Social House

202 Market St SE, Roanoke VA

WDBJ7 will have Hokie content Friday at noon, 3, 4, 5, and 6 pm.

