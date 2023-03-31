Raleigh County bakery serves first responders sweet treats

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A simple act of kindness can make all the difference, especially when that kindness comes with cake.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kozy Farm’s Sweets in Beckley began giving out leftover goods to first responders. Owner Sara Taraczkozy says, when they first opened the farm-to-table bakery in 2020, they were selling out every day, but, as inflation hit, they began to see more and more treats left in the case at closing time.

She tells WVVA that they couldn’t stand to see the treats go to waste, so they decided to hand them out to those serving the community.

“At first, it was just that...we were really glad to be getting rid of the product and that somebody was enjoying it, but, now, we know them all by name,” she explained. “We talk to them about what was in the boxes. Now, they love it when we show up and we tell them what all’s in the boxes and explain to them what it is. It lights up their day.”

Since starting this practice, the bakery has given to local fire departments, police officers, hospice care workers and others.

