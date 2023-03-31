Princeton Rescue Squad’s Stacey Hicks passes torch to new CEO

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Stacey Hicks, the longtime CEO of Princeton Rescue Squad is set to retire from his post on Saturday, April 1.

The 18-year veteran was celebrated on Thursday at Princeton’s Karen Preservati Center with friends, co-workers, community members and more showing out to celebrate Hicks’ career.

On Thursday Hicks spoke on his confidence in his to-be successor, Critical Care Paramedic Mark Brooks, along with his thoughts on the Princeton Rescue Squad’s ability to continue serving the area.

“I would never leave when the Squad is not strong,” said Hicks. “So today, we’re as strong as we’ve ever been. It’s the right time for me to leave.”

Brooks said being able to learn from Hicks helped him prepare to take over come April.

I’ve sat under Stacey for the last year,” said Brooks. With Stacey’s help, and with his continuing support and help, it’s going to be a challenge, but I think it’s going to be definitely met.”

Hicks was previously named as a WVVA Hometown Hero, for his constant work to keep those in Mercer County safe and healthy.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.