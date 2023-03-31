A powerful cold front will bring rain and damaging winds to the region

Off-and-on rain and a few storms are expected today as a cold front approaches our region. Temperatures will top off in the 50s and low 60s this afternoon/evening. We’ll be a bit gusty at times today but winds will really pick tomorrow.

Some scattered rain and a few storms will continue throughout the overnight hours. Temperatures will stay in the 50s and low 60s all night long as southerly winds grow even stronger.

A line of rain and storms will move through our area Saturday morning. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible between 4-8 AM as that line swings through. We look to dry up with mainly sunny skies Saturday afternoon, but WINDS WILL BECOME VERY POWERFUL. Wind gusts upwards of 50-65 MPH are expected tomorrow afternoon/evening which could lead to downed trees and sporadic power outages.

A HIGH WIND WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR THE ENTIRE REGION AND GOES INTO EFFECT ON SATURDAY. DAMAGING WIND GUSTS OF 50-65 MPH ARE EXPECTED WHICH COULD LEAD TO DOWNED TREES AND SPORADIC POWER OUTAGES.

Clouds will build back in on Saturday night/Sunday morning, and some could see a few rain/snow showers as well. Temperatures will drop into the 30s tomorrow night, but when you factor in the winds, it’ll feel even colder.

Winds will eventually die down on Sunday afternoon and we’ll stay a bit cooler with highs in the 50s. A big warm up is on the way for next week! Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

