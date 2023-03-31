Mercer County Sheriff’s Department participates in the Drug Free All Starts Game

By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department participated in the Drug Free All Stars game basketball game hosted by Community Connections on Friday.

The game was held at Bluefield State University, and this is the Drug Free All Stars 486th game.

The goal is to teach children life lessons and to show theym they’re not alone. The gym was full of students from Brushfork, Bluewell and Montcalm elementary schools.

Officers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department were excited to meet the kids as well.

Capt. J.J. Ruble, said, “We kind of do a drug free message for the kids. It gives the kids a way to see law enforcement in another side other than just the uniform. We get out here, and they see us as not just the badge.”

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Babydog gets a waterfall in Babcock State Park
Babydog gets a waterfall in Babcock State Park
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: Student shot self in hand, sparking campus lockdown
Scott Brown-Little General Boys rosters announced
13 local boys basketball players earn spots in all-star event
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
Missing West Virginia child found by U.S. Marshals in Maine

Latest News

Two brothers and their sister were sentenced on Friday after being found guilty in the beating...
Three involved in beating of an elderly woman sentenced in Greebrier County
Grass with dandelions
Protecting yourself during pollen season
Andres Torres and Amanda Soultz
Fayetteville woman found shot in her car succumbs to injuries
Justice visit
Justice surprise visit
Paul Morris, Jr.
WVSP: Man charged with attempted murder after shootout at rented garage