Mercer County Sheriff’s Department participates in the Drug Free All Starts Game

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department participated in the Drug Free All Stars game basketball game hosted by Community Connections on Friday.

The game was held at Bluefield State University, and this is the Drug Free All Stars 486th game.

The goal is to teach children life lessons and to show theym they’re not alone. The gym was full of students from Brushfork, Bluewell and Montcalm elementary schools.

Officers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department were excited to meet the kids as well.

Capt. J.J. Ruble, said, “We kind of do a drug free message for the kids. It gives the kids a way to see law enforcement in another side other than just the uniform. We get out here, and they see us as not just the badge.”

