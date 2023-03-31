Matoaka man arrested for sexual abuse

MATOAKA, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Matoaka man has been arrested on three felony charges after investigators say he sexually abused and assaulted a juvenile family member under the age of 12.

Buddy Lee Galligher was arrested Thursday by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department after an investigation that they say revealed Galligher had filmed the abuse and assault and put it on the internet.

Galligher was arrested and charged with 1st degree sexual assault, sexual abuse by a parent or guardian and using a minor in filming sexually explicit conduct. He is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail on a $750K bond.

Buddy Lee Galligher (Southern Regional Jail)

