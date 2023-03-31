March will certainly be “going out like a lion”

A strong low pressure system moving through the region will keep us unsettled into the overnight hours. We’ll see on and off rain and a few t-storms overnight. Otherwise, we’ll be cloudy, mild, and windy at times with low temps hovering in the 50s.

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

As a cold front swings in Saturday, will see more rounds of showers and thunderstorms-mainly through Saturday morning.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook (WVVA WEATHER)

Severe weather looks more likely to our west, but locally heavy rain could lead to localized flooding issues as we head into the first part of the weekend.

SURFACE MAP (WVVA WEATHER)

The other main threat with this system will be the WIND, gusting at times Saturday to the 40-70 MPH RANGE! Secure any loose items in the yard (like trash cans or lawn decor/furniture) and be careful if driving or driving near a high-profile vehicles!

HIGH WIND WATCH (WVVA WEATHER)

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the entire WVVA viewing area on Saturday. Power loss/downed trees could result from damaging wind gusts.

SATURDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday afternoon looks dry and mild, just still windy! Highs tomorrow will be in the 50s and low 60s. Winds will be shifting direction (out of the northwest) Saturday night, so temps will drop fast after sundown. Low temps should hit the upper 20s-low 30s, and wind chills could be in the teens for some Sat night-Sun AM. We’ll see some spotty rain and snow develop across the higher terrain Saturday night-Sunday morning as well.

Futurecast (WVVA WEATHER)

We look gradually dry back out Sunday and winds will gradually subside. Highs Sunday will be in the 50s.

At a glance, next week looks warm with occasional showers/storms...STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

