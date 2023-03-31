Local chamber hosts 2023 dinner ceremony

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - In Raleigh County, the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center was a packed house for the Annual Chamber of Commerce dinner.

Business owners and stakeholders gathered to celebrate their economic achievements over the last year. The keynote speaker of the dinner was Marshall University President Brad Smith.

Smith took over the position last January following his 11-year tenure as CEO of Intuit.

Donnie Holcolm, owner of Mountaineer Automotive, was also honored with a key to the city.

Holcolm is also a graduate of Marshall University.

