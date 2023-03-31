Justice surprise visit

Justice visit
Justice visit(wvva)
By Mark Hughes
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Students at a local school got a big surprise Friday. They met a very famous furry celebrity!

Babydog and Governor Jim Justice stopped by Bluefield Primary School .

Justice was originally scheduled to read to the second and third grade students on a zoom call, but he decided to come in person to let the kids know that they are loved and valued and so they could meet his beloved Baby Dog.

Second grade teacher Emily smith said she was just as surprised as her students.

