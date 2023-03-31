Independence scores four in the sixth to pull away from Bluefield

Patriots beat Beavers 6-1
By Josh Widman
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Independence Patriots added four insurance runs to a 2-0 lead in the sixth and that was more than enough to put Bluefield away.

JD Monroe pitched 6 innings and gave up just one run for the Patriots.

Independence won 6-1 and three different Patriots drove in two runs. Levi Barnett, Cole Cunningham and Caleb Riddle drove in the Independence runs.

Hunter Harmon doubled in the 6th to drive in the lone Bluefield run.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Babydog gets a waterfall in Babcock State Park
Babydog gets a waterfall in Babcock State Park
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: Student shot self in hand, sparking campus lockdown
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
Missing West Virginia child found by U.S. Marshals in Maine
One of the events is a lumberjack competition in April.
Free Events Coming to Camp Creek State Park