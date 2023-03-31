Independence scores four in the sixth to pull away from Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Independence Patriots added four insurance runs to a 2-0 lead in the sixth and that was more than enough to put Bluefield away.

JD Monroe pitched 6 innings and gave up just one run for the Patriots.

Independence won 6-1 and three different Patriots drove in two runs. Levi Barnett, Cole Cunningham and Caleb Riddle drove in the Independence runs.

Hunter Harmon doubled in the 6th to drive in the lone Bluefield run.

