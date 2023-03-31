Gov. Justice, other W.Va. political figures react to Trump indictment

A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict former president Donald Trump on Thursday, making him...
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Federal prosecutors say Trump directed his lawyer to make a hush money payment. Trump becomes the first president, past or present, to be indicted.

The 45th president is accused of telling his then-lawyer Michael Cohen to pay off adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump wanted her to stay silent about the pair’s alleged affair before the 2016 presidential election.

In a lengthy statement, Trump said in part, “This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history.”

Court officials said Friday Trump will be arraigned on Tuesday.

Political figures across the Mountain State have been reacting to the indictment since the news broke Thursday evening.

Governor Jim Justice took to social media to call the indictment a “witch hunt,” further saying he is “sorrowed about the lack of respect shown toward the commutment and accomplishments that President Trump has given us.”

Gov. Justice was elected as governor of West Virginia in 2016 as a Democrat before switching parties to Republican in 2017.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey released a video statement to social media, calling it a “travesty” and “a political prosecution.”

Congressman Alex Mooney, who was elected to District 2 after West Virginia lost District 3 in 2022, called it a “disgusting abuse of power used to indict President Trump.”

Congressman Carol Miller, who represents District 1, said on social media the “reckless, unprecedented abuse of authority will not go unaddressed by the House Republican Majority.”

Treasurer Riley Moore also took to social media to comment on Trump’s indictment.

As of this article’s publication, neither Senator Joe Manchin nor Senator Shelley Moore Capito have released a statement on the indictment. This story will be updated if a statement is released by either senator.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

