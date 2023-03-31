Fayette County Sheriff’s Department warns of phone scams

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is warning citizens of phone scams going on in the area.

According to Chief Deputy Rod Purdue II, “Several citizens have received phone calls from individuals claiming to represent the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department informing citizens they have active arrest warrants, and if they do not pay over the phone, the individuals will be arrested. Please remember that no member of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department request monetary payment from anyone. Also please remember never to disclose personal or banking information over the phone.”

Purdue said that the appropriate agency to handle the situation has been informed of the scam and is currently investigating.

