East River Auction Company is open for business in Bluefield, VA

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - A business under new ownership is making its mark on Bluefield, Virginia.

Folks at home may remember Regency Auctions. Well it is now East River Auction Company and is owned by the previous proprietor’s successor.

The new owner says he is honored to carry on the legacy.

“I worked for Regency for 20 years. Basically we just switched over and kept on rolling. Hopefully we can keep on the tradition that Eddie Pauley started so long ago in this building,” said owner Josh Sweeney.

The auction house is located at 2065 in Bluefield, VA and will hold their next auction tomorrow at 11 am.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Babydog gets a waterfall in Babcock State Park
Babydog gets a waterfall in Babcock State Park
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: Student shot self in hand, sparking campus lockdown
Scott Brown-Little General Boys rosters announced
13 local boys basketball players earn spots in all-star event
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
Missing West Virginia child found by U.S. Marshals in Maine

Latest News

Two brothers and their sister were sentenced on Friday after being found guilty in the beating...
Three involved in beating of an elderly woman sentenced in Greebrier County
Grass with dandelions
Protecting yourself during pollen season
Andres Torres and Amanda Soultz
Fayetteville woman found shot in her car succumbs to injuries
Justice visit
Justice surprise visit
Paul Morris, Jr.
WVSP: Man charged with attempted murder after shootout at rented garage