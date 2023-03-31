East River Auction Company is open for business in Bluefield, VA

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - A business under new ownership is making its mark on Bluefield, Virginia.

Folks at home may remember Regency Auctions. Well it is now East River Auction Company and is owned by the previous proprietor’s successor.

The new owner says he is honored to carry on the legacy.

“I worked for Regency for 20 years. Basically we just switched over and kept on rolling. Hopefully we can keep on the tradition that Eddie Pauley started so long ago in this building,” said owner Josh Sweeney.

The auction house is located at 2065 in Bluefield, VA and will hold their next auction tomorrow at 11 am.

