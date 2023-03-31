Dragon wings mural roars into Tazewell

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - At Dragon’s Coffee and More in Tazewell there is a set of wings. And they are, of course, dragon wings. We spoke to the artist who says she is honored that her work will be photographed for years to come,

“I’m just excited to be able to show my art and have people around here take pictures with it. And I just hope everybody stops in so we can see as far as we can get it,” said artist Erica Hill.

You can try on the wings yourself at 104 Carline Ave. in the town of Tazewell.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.