Chad Meador resigns from position as Summers County Head Coach

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Chad Meador will no longer lead the Summers County girls basketball program after a successful six-year tenure as head coach.

Meador led the Lady Bobcats to five state tournament appearances including a berth in this year’s state championship game. Summers County defeated eventual state-champion, Wyoming East in New Richmond to win the sectional championship. Then, the Lady Bobcats knocked off Mingo Central to win the regional championship and advance to Charleston.

The Board of Education accepted his letter of resignation on Tuesday, March 28th. Summers County compiled a 99-39 record under Meador’s watch.

