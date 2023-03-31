Chad Meador resigns from position as Summers County Head Coach

Meador led the program for six seasons
By Josh Widman
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Chad Meador will no longer lead the Summers County girls basketball program after a successful six-year tenure as head coach.

Meador led the Lady Bobcats to five state tournament appearances including a berth in this year’s state championship game. Summers County defeated eventual state-champion, Wyoming East in New Richmond to win the sectional championship. Then, the Lady Bobcats knocked off Mingo Central to win the regional championship and advance to Charleston.

The Board of Education accepted his letter of resignation on Tuesday, March 28th. Summers County compiled a 99-39 record under Meador’s watch.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Babydog gets a waterfall in Babcock State Park
Babydog gets a waterfall in Babcock State Park
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: Student shot self in hand, sparking campus lockdown
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
Missing West Virginia child found by U.S. Marshals in Maine
One of the events is a lumberjack competition in April.
Free Events Coming to Camp Creek State Park

Latest News

Scott Brown-Little General Boys rosters announced
13 local boys basketball players earn spots in all-star event
Independence vs. Bluefield baseball
Independence scores four in the sixth to pull away from Bluefield
Scott Brown-Little General Boys rosters announced
Boys All-Star rosters announced
Chad Meador resigns
Chad Meador resigns from position as Summers County HC