Appalachian-centered event to be held at Concord University next week

Concord University
Concord University(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - An event is happening at Concord University on Tuesday, April 4, and it focuses on the culture and history of Appalachia.

The event is called Appalachia Today. It will be free and open to the public, as well as the Concord campus, but centers around an ongoing class this semester called Introduction to Appalachian Studies.

Karen Vuranch, the class’ instructor, says she hopes those who come to the event gain an appreciation and understanding of Appalachia by learning about the good things that have already happened and acknowledging some things that need to change.

“It celebrates the Appalachian culture and both the historical culture as well as the contemporary culture,” Vuranch shared. “We’re trying to bring a sense of Appalachia to Concord.”

The event will kick off with a bluegrass performance by West by Goddess at noon, followed by a storytelling session on haunted West Virginia at 2 p.m. and a panel discussion on the state’s opioid crises at 4 p.m. There will also be an Appalachian-inspired lunch served at the cafeteria on Tuesday for $8.68.

Everything will be held in the campus Student Center.

