13 local boys basketball players earn spots in all-star event

7 area schools represented across 2 teams
By Josh Widman
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - The 2023 Scott Brown-Little General Classic is loaded with local talent. The event will take place at Shady Spring High School on April 15th.

The Boys rosters were released on Thursday.

The game will feature a team of players from single and quad-A against a team of players from double and triple-A.

Here are the local players selected to participate in the event:

Mid State Automotive (A/AAAA)

- Coached by James Monroe staff

- Eli Allen, Josh Burks, Collin Fox (James Monroe)

- Goose Gabbert, Adam Seams (Greenbrier East)

- Kris Joyce (Princeton)

- John Rose (Greater Beckley)

C. Adam Toney Tires (AA/AAA)

- Coached by Shady Spring staff

- Braden Chapman, Cole Chapman, Jaedan Holstein, Cam Manns (Shady Spring)

- Caleb Fuller (Bluefield)

- Garrett Mitchell (Wyoming East)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Babydog gets a waterfall in Babcock State Park
Babydog gets a waterfall in Babcock State Park
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: Student shot self in hand, sparking campus lockdown
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
Missing West Virginia child found by U.S. Marshals in Maine
One of the events is a lumberjack competition in April.
Free Events Coming to Camp Creek State Park

Latest News

Chad Meador resigns
Chad Meador resigns from position as Summers County Head Coach
Independence vs. Bluefield baseball
Independence scores four in the sixth to pull away from Bluefield
Scott Brown-Little General Boys rosters announced
Boys All-Star rosters announced
Chad Meador resigns
Chad Meador resigns from position as Summers County HC