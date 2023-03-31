13 local boys basketball players earn spots in all-star event

SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - The 2023 Scott Brown-Little General Classic is loaded with local talent. The event will take place at Shady Spring High School on April 15th.

The Boys rosters were released on Thursday.

The game will feature a team of players from single and quad-A against a team of players from double and triple-A.

Here are the local players selected to participate in the event:

Mid State Automotive (A/AAAA)

- Coached by James Monroe staff

- Eli Allen, Josh Burks, Collin Fox (James Monroe)

- Goose Gabbert, Adam Seams (Greenbrier East)

- Kris Joyce (Princeton)

- John Rose (Greater Beckley)

C. Adam Toney Tires (AA/AAA)

- Coached by Shady Spring staff

- Braden Chapman, Cole Chapman, Jaedan Holstein, Cam Manns (Shady Spring)

- Caleb Fuller (Bluefield)

- Garrett Mitchell (Wyoming East)

