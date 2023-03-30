W.Va. Governor responds to new developments in Southern Regional Jail suit


West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice was asked about developments in the case following a press...
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice was asked about developments in the case following a press conference in Fayetteville, responding to the latest developments in the case(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Attorneys representing hundreds of inmates at Southern Regional Jail are in federal court next week seeking emergency injunctive relief.

Through a sworn affidavit from a trustee inmate at the jail, they claim evidence is being destroyed and documents are being moved around the jail to evade subpoenas and federal investigators.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice was asked about the new developments in the case following a press conference in Fayetteville on Thursday, responding to the overall situation by saying “there’s enough activity that there’s got to be some level of legitimacy to some of the activity. We want to get to the bottom of that, really and truly. And if people have screwed stuff up, they need to pay for screwing stuff up.”

Judge Frank Volk has called for an emergency hearing regarding evidence preservation issues set for Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. at the federal courthouse in Beckley.

At the center of those allegations is a trustee inmate by the name of Charles Mann. He was booked into the jail for violations of the state’s sex offender registry. The inmate whistleblower said that as part of his duties at SRJ, he was asked to paint over black mold. He further claimed that documents related to the suit are being destroyed and hidden from investigators around the jail’s gym.

State leaders overseeing the regional jail system responded to that suit with a sworn affidavit of their own on Wednesday, attributed to Lt. Dakota Hood. In his statement, Lt. Hood said it is his job to collect documents related to those subpoenas and transfer them to electronic media. Hood asserts that no documents have been shredded, burned or otherwise destroyed. He goes on to confirm Mann’s status as a trustee who painted and cleaned hallways in SRJ, asserting that he had no access to inmate records.

The inmates are being represented by the law firms of New, Taylor, and Associates, Robert Dunlap, Zach Whitten, and Tim Lupardus.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Lockdown
Firearm found at Twin Valley High School
A woman was sentenced to prison in Raleigh County Tuesday on child pornography charges.
Raleigh County woman sentenced to prison on child pornography charges
Isis Wallace in Mercer County Circuit Court.
Wallace accepts 2nd degree murder plea agreement
As 19-year-old Trenton “Trent” Lehrkamp slowly recovers in an ICU bed at Southeast Georgia...
GRAPHIC: 19-year-old in ICU after being ‘tortured’ by teens at party, family says
A new hair salon had its grand opening in Princeton
New hair salon open on Mercer Street in Princeton

Latest News

The Hatter's Bookshop
The Hatter’s Bookshop owner voted Alignable’s 2023 Local Business Person Of The Year for Princeton
Police across state to put emphasis on enforcing distracted driving laws
Sidewalk on Straley Avenue
Funding awarded for Princeton sidewalk projects
Babydog gets a waterfall in Babcock State Park
Babydog gets a waterfall in Babcock State Park