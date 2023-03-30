We’ll stay quiet today before an unsettled end to our week

Today will be a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine and warmer than average temperatures. Highs will climb into the mid/upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon.

We’ll stay dry tonight, but as a cold front approaches our region from the west, clouds will increase throughout the overnight hours. Temperatures won’t be as cold with lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Scattered showers and a few storms are expected throughout our Friday. Some heavy downpours are possible which could result in some localized flooding issues. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50s and low 60s Friday afternoon. We’ll be a bit gusty at times on Friday as well.

A cold front will swing through our region on Saturday morning. It’ll bring a line of rain and storms and some gusty winds as well. We could see a few lingering showers Saturday afternoon, but most should dry up. Winds will really pick up on Saturday afternoon as we could see gusts upwards of 45-60 mph at times.

A HIGH WIND WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED AND GOES INTO EFFECT ON SATURDAY MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTY. WINDS COULD TOP 60 MPH AT TIMES ON SATURDAY. SPORADIC POWER OUTAGES AND DOWNED TREES ARE POSSIBLE.

We’ll calm down on Sunday and temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 50s for most. A big warm up is on the way for next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

